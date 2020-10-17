Maura O'Shea

Maura C. O'Shea, 36
Uxbridge - Maura C. O'Shea, 36 of Uxbridge, died Thursday, October 15th peacefully with her family around her. She is survived by her father, Sean S. O'Shea, of Mashpee, her sister, Erin E. O'Shea Paudel, and her brother-in-law, Subhash Paudel of Uxbridge.
She was born in Worcester. Her mother was the late Mary C. (O'Leary) O'Shea who passed away in 2018. Maura grew up on Cape Cod and in Ireland. She was a graduate of Regis College, earning her Bachelor Degree in biology. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Nursing and Master's Degree of Nurse Practitioner from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner at St. Vincent Hospital Interventional Pain Clinic. Maura loved all animals, especially elephants. She enjoyed baking and enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister and friend and for her untiring willingness to help others.
Her funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester. Burial will be private. To keep her family and friends safe during the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the MSPCA Angell, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632 or SaveTheElephants.org
