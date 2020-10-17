1/1
Maura O'Shea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maura C. O'Shea, 36

Uxbridge - Maura C. O'Shea, 36 of Uxbridge, died Thursday, October 15th peacefully with her family around her. She is survived by her father, Sean S. O'Shea, of Mashpee, her sister, Erin E. O'Shea Paudel, and her brother-in-law, Subhash Paudel of Uxbridge.

She was born in Worcester. Her mother was the late Mary C. (O'Leary) O'Shea who passed away in 2018. Maura grew up on Cape Cod and in Ireland. She was a graduate of Regis College, earning her Bachelor Degree in biology. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Nursing and Master's Degree of Nurse Practitioner from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner at St. Vincent Hospital Interventional Pain Clinic. Maura loved all animals, especially elephants. She enjoyed baking and enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister and friend and for her untiring willingness to help others.

Her funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester. Burial will be private. To keep her family and friends safe during the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the MSPCA Angell, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632 or SaveTheElephants.org.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
I was shocked when I saw this. Maura was a wonderful person. She cared for me at St. Vincent pain clinic. Maura was so excited to move to Uxbridge to be near her sister. Please accept my condolences. Maura will be missed by many. Rest in Peace sweet girl and watch over all who love you.....
A
Fran Boutilier Rivers
October 17, 2020
To Maura’s family I’m devastated. I’m so sorry for your loss. Maura was my nurse and friend at the Pain Clinic for years. She will be missed. She was a beautiful kind person.
Nancy Hanlon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved