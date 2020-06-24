Maureen (Butler) Bongarzone
Maureen E. Bongarzone

NORTHBOROUGH - Maureen Ellen (Butler) Bongarzone, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 following a long illness. She was the loving wife of the late Michael C. Bongarzone of Northborough. Born in Providence, RI, Maureen was the daughter of the late Earl and Elsie (Boothroyd) Butler. Maureen lived in Northborough for nearly 40 years where she raised her family and worked as a nurse.

Maureen is survived by her loving daughter Kelly Bongarzone McManus and her husband Michael as well as her sister Jeanne McGrayne of Whispering Pines, NC, nieces and nephews, and their children. She was preceded in death by her son Michael J Bongarzone and her sister Cheryl (Butler) Thomasson.

Maureen was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed vacationing in Maine. She loved her family home and passed away peacefully there surrounded by family and her adoring dogs Colby and Rusty.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28, from 12 to 2 PM, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Burial will be private, for the family. To leave a condolence, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
