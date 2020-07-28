1/
Maureen C. Lacombe
Maureen C. "Nee Nee" (McKiernan) Lacombe at 87

Worcester - Maureen C. "Nee Nee" (McKiernan) Lacombe, 87 died peacefully on Monday July 27, 2020 in the UMASS Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. A Calling hour will be held in the Church of St. Anne 130 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury on Friday July 31, from10AM to 11AM with a funeral Mass at 11:00AM, The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Maureen's services. A full obituary will be in Thursday's Telegram.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
