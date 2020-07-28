Maureen C. "Nee Nee" (McKiernan) Lacombe at 87



Worcester - Maureen C. "Nee Nee" (McKiernan) Lacombe, 87 died peacefully on Monday July 27, 2020 in the UMASS Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. A Calling hour will be held in the Church of St. Anne 130 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury on Friday July 31, from10AM to 11AM with a funeral Mass at 11:00AM, The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Maureen's services. A full obituary will be in Thursday's Telegram.





