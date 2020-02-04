|
|
Maureen J. Chasse, 71
Worcester - Maureen J. (Mulhearn) Chasse, 71, passed away after a courageous battle with ALS on Monday, February 3rd at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Warren J. and Jane S. (Symonaick) Mulhearn.
Maureen graduated from Burncoat High School and went on to earn her Nursing Degree from Quinsigamond Community College. Her career began at Hahnemann Hospital where she cared for patients for several years and developed her skills as a nurse. Her passion for nursing geriatric patients inspired her to work at the former Salisbury Nursing Home where she remained for over 25 years, retiring as Director of Nursing in 2000. Maureen's greatest joy was her family and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She especially looked forward to the many family road trips to Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, ME, Florida and the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
Maureen will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 50 years, Larry W. Chasse of Worcester; her daughters, Joanne Cahill and her husband, Stephen of Reading, Amy Perez and her husband, Carlos of Worcester, Pamela Carbone and her husband, Jay of Dover, NH and Caren Chasse and her Fiance, Sinclair Brown of Worcester; her grandchildren, Kaylie, Nicholas, Isabelle, Thomas, Sydney, Jonathan, Abby, Addison, J.J., Olivia and Averie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Maureen's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALS Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 315 Norwood Parks, 1st Floor, Norwood, MA 02062.
To share a memory or offer an online condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020