Maureen E. Dunphy, 46
Worcester - Maureen E. Dunphy, 46, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019 at UMASS Memorial University Campus Hospital in Worcester, MA surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Maureen was born in Worcester, MA daughter of Edward and Sally (Higgins) Dunphy.Maureen was the loving mother of Sarah Army. Maureen and Sarah shared a very special bond.In addition to her daughter and her parents, she is survived by her brothers Tom, John and his wife Anne and Michael. She is also survived by her Uncle Thomas Dunphy and Uncle Daniel Higgins, her friend Harry Nelson, many cousins and close friends.
Maureen was a graduate of St. Peter Marian High School and Rob Roy Academy. She was a creative and amazing hair stylist for many years.
Maureen was a free spirit and made friends everywhere she went. She loved the beach, dancing and music. She was a beautiful person inside and out and was strong beyond her own realization.
When you think of Moe, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember her smile, her stunning eyes and her caring heart.
Moe is now at peace and is an angel watching over so many, especially her daughter, her SEA bird.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 4pm- 7pm Wednesday May 22nd at Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA. A service honoring Maureen's life will begin at 7pm at the funeral home.
A private celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation c/o Anne Dunphy FBO Sarah Army Fund, Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union, 489 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019