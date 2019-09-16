|
Maureen Gorman, 77
Lancaster - Maureen E. (Fenlon) Gorman, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John D. Gorman; their children, Corinne L. Gorman and companion James M. Donovan, of Leominster; Sean P. Gorman and wife Maureen; and her adored grandsons, Shamus Gorman and Liam Gorman, all of Ashburnham. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Robert Fenlon, mother and step-father, Mary (Herbert) Simonian & Samuel Simonian, and her father, William Fenlon.
Maureen was born and raised in Worcester, and was a graduate of St. Peter's High School, Class of 1960. She worked for the David Clark Company in Worcester and for the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Lancaster before devoting herself to raising her children as a full-time homemaker. Alongside her husband John, Maureen was a strong voice and advocate for youth sports, successfully establishing the Clinton Youth Cheerleading Program and volunteering for many years at the Fuller Field refreshment stand during Clinton American Legion Post 50 baseball games. Maureen was always a fierce defender for a just cause and the first to help anyone in need. In her spare time, she enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and tending to her yard and garden. Her happiest moments were spent in the company of her husband, children, and grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed and remembered lovingly as the matriarch of her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends are requested to please meet directly at church on Thursday morning as no calling hours will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Maureen Gorman to: Clinton Area Youth Football and Cheer, c/o 157 Park St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, 2019