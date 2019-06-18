|
Maureen T. (Boyd) Harrington 71
Shrewsbury - Maureen T. (Boyd) Harrington, age 71, beloved wife of Henry W. Harrington III died unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019, at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA.
In addition to her husband, Maureen is predeceased by her daughter Renee Wogan and is survived by her children Michelle Cole, Henry "Buddy" Harrington IV and Christin Lydon and her husband, Michael of West Roxbury; her brothers, Robert Boyd of Maynard, Joseph Boyd of Baldwinville and Ronald Boyd of Marlborough; her grandsons, Donald, Justin, and Sean Wogan and Connor Lydon. She was the sister of the late Barbara Boyd and William J. Boyd III. She also leaves behind a loving niece, Deb Jansky and her husband Dennis of Marlborough and their son Dennis M. Jansky Jr. and his wife Erin of Rochdale.
Maureen was born on January 25, 1948, in Framingham to the late William J. Boyd Jr. and Mary (Ryan) Boyd. She was raised in Sudbury and lived in Acton, Sudbury, and Hudson prior to moving to Shrewsbury in 2002. She received a cosmetology degree from Assabet Valley Regional High School in Marlborough and owned several successful hair salons before retiring. She was blessed with a kind and generous spirit that would put a smile on the faces of those who met her.
Maureen's greatest happiness in life was loving her husband and family. She was enthusiastic about the holidays and bringing everyone together to celebrate. Especially fond of Christmas, she would spread cheer by singing carols, most notably, Have a Holly Jolly Christmas, whenever possible. She would bring that same joyful feeling with her on summer vacations to Hampton Beach, NH, where she would gratefully relax and proclaim, "This is the life!"
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street. Shrewsbury on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
To view Maureen's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 18 to June 20, 2019