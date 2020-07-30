Maureen C. Lacombe, 87
Worcester - Maureen C. {McKiernan) Lacombe, 87, of Worcester, passed away on July 27. Born in Providence RI, the daughter of Terence and Cecelia (Rooney) McKiernan, she resided in the Lake View area of Worcester for most of her life. A devout Catholic, Maureen was a member of St. Margaret Mary's parish until its closing. She then joined the congregation of St. Anne's parish in Shrewsbury.
After graduating from St. Peter's High School in 1951, Maureen began a 46 year career with Massachusetts Electric, retiring in 1997 as acting treasury assistant in the Plant Department of New England Power/National Grid.
Maureen loved music and she loved children. In her retirement she enjoyed playing the piano and learning to play the organ. For several years she was an RSVP volunteer, reading with first graders at Lake View School. She and John enjoyed exploring the back roads of New England, finding a nice restaurant for dinner or stopping at a favorite spot for an ice cream treat. They especially loved their vacation trips to Maine and Cape Cod where they often spent time with family. Lovingly known as NeeNee or Aunt Maureen to her numerous nieces and nephews, she looked forward to every family celebration throughout the years, always arriving with a carefully selected present in a perfectly wrapped package.
Maureen leaves behind her husband of 48 years, John Paul Lacombe of Worcester, her sisters, B. Patricia Guibord ( Ronald ) of Scarborough, Maine and Eileen Keaney ( Kevin ) of Worcester, her brother-in-law, James Collins of Auburn, her sisters-in-law Rhea Roy of Attleboro and Theresa Bell (Stuart)of Spencer. Her sister Kathleen Collins and brother-in-law, Joseph Arthur Lacombe of New Britain, Connecticut predeceased her.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 am in St. Anne's Church, Shrewsbury, preceded by a visitation hour from 10 to 11 am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Maureen's family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame du Lac and her caregivers at St. Vincent's, UMass and Fairlawn hospitals for the attentive and compassionate care she received during her recent illnesses.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Maureen to St. Anne's Human Services Program, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
.