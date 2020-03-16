|
Maureen A. Lavallee
Millbury - Maureen A. (Larini) Lavallee, 77, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, March 13th 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Maureen leaves her husband of 60 years, Leo Butch A. Lavallee; two grandchildren, Amanda L. Montalvo and Tayla L. Asquith both of Millbury; one great grandchild, Emily R. Montalvo; her mother, Rita M. (Walker) Lavallee of FL; a brother, Neil Larini and his wife, Sharron of Dudley; a granddaughter, Tara Berry of Webster; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her children, Wendy A. Morello and Stephen "Skip" Lavallee; and her father, Daniel Larini.
Maureen loved her family most of all and she will be missed. Maureen also enjoyed shopping and cooking.
To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Maureen's funeral services will be private. Please omit any flowers and memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital www.childrenshospital.org Please visit Maureen's tribute page, where condolences and messages can be placed for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020