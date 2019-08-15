|
|
Maureen P. LeBoeuf 63
Worcester - Maureen P. LeBoeuf, 63 of Worcester died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Pelagia (Stencel) Flaminio, Maureen was a lifelong resident of the city, attending and graduating from the Worcester public schools.
In 1979 Maureen was married to Norman F. LeBoeuf and together they raised their two sons. Besides her husband Norman and two sons Jeffrey and his wife Deborah, Eric and his wife Theresa, Maureen leaves one sister Pamela Aronson and six beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Kayla, Evan, Abigail, Mary, and Bryce. She was predeceased by her brother Francis Flaminio.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 4-7pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Burial will be private for the family at Notre Dame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Maureen's memory to: The at or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnsandcolitis.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019