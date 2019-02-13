|
|
Maureen Lindgren, 63
DUDLEY - Maureen F. (Brennen) Lindgren, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Richard; her daughter Marissa and husband Domenic; her sisters: AnnMarie, Kathleen wife of Thomas Purcell, Pauline, and sister-in-law Nancy; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Andrew.
Maureen was born in Worcester, daughter of Andrew and Ann (Bagurskas) Brennen. She graduated from St. Peter's High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, both in Worcester.
Maureen dedicated her life to caring for others. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years, with the majority spent at the UMMHC Memorial Campus Emergency Department.
As a talented quilter, Maureen took great joy in crafting quilts and pillowcases for her family and friends. Many people will continue to treasure these gifts, finding comfort in her works of art.
When Maureen was not at her sewing machine, her favorite activity was to walk the beaches of Southwest Florida. Maureen loved the ocean and warm sunshine, never needing an excuse to collect seashells.
There will be calling hours Friday, February 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Maureen's memory to The Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, FL at www.dingdarlingsociety.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019