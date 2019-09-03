|
Maureen A. Metterville
Jefferson - Maureen A. (McManus) Metterville, 86. died peacefully at the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester on September 1, 2019. She was born May 10, 1933 in Worcester, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Cashman) McManus. Maureen graduated from St. Peter High School in 1951. She is predeceased by 3 brothers, Jack, Bob and Bernie McManus.
Maureen was married to Richard T. Metterville for 67 years and resided in both Worcester and Jefferson for the past 35 years. She raised 3 sons while also working outside the home for most of her adult life. Initially she worked at various Worcester area banks followed by 25 years of state employment, retiring in 1998 after over 20 years as Assistant Register of Probate Court. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and the Retired State and County Municipal Associates.
Maureen was an avid reader and enjoyed candlepin bowling with the Greendale Women's League for many years. She spent her early years relaxing at "Shauno's Lodge" in Spencer where she taught us the importance of family and friends and also to swim and pick blueberries!!! We camped, sang songs, played cards and had a ball. Maureen and Dick owned a camp in Lincoln, Maine for over 40 years where they made many friends, went boating, 4 wheel driving and spent many vacations there. Maureen was lucky to have traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, Canada, Ireland and many islands in the Caribbean. Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family were among the most important times of her life. She was a caring and loving person dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She gave us unconditional support and love our entire lives and we thank you Mom.
Besides her husband Dick, Maureen is survived by her brother, William McManus of Florida and Falmouth. She leaves 3 sons along with their wives, Jack and Patty of Oakham, Rich and Beth of Oakham and Bob and Roxanne of Rutland. She leaves 6 grandchildren, Jessica, Jake, Adam, Rachel, Katelyn and Courtney as well as 5 great children.
Our entire family extends our sincerest appreciation to the entire staff of Holy Trinity for their kind and compassionate care they provided to Maureen and her family this past year.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Maureen will be held on Thursday, September 5th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Nursing Center, 300 Barber Ave., Worcester MA 01606,or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019