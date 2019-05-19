|
Maureen Mohamed, 59
WORCESTER - Maureen (Canavan) Mohamed, 59, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband and companion of 42 years, Russell J. Mohamed, Jr.; a son, Russell David Mohamed of Spencer; a daughter, Kerri Ann Boulmetis and her husband Adam of Rutland; her mother, Anne M. (McKeon) Canavan of Spencer; two sisters, Anne-Marie Buhrmester and her husband Duncan of Waukegan, IL, Terri Loe and her husband George of New Braunfels, TX; three brothers, Francis "Joe" Canavan and his wife Deanna of Worcester, John Canavan and his wife Nancy of West Boylston, Kenneth Canavan of Spencer; her three grandsons whom she adored, Benjiman, Brandon and Dominic Boulmetis, all of Rutland; two aunts, Frances Peltier of Worcester, Lillian Clifford of Shrewsbury; and several cousins including, Kelley Carney of Princeton, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.
She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Francis J. Canavan, Jr. She graduated from South High School in 1977 and lived here all her life. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and the National Association of Government Employees. She was a strong supporter of South High School, Andy's Attic, and the South High Food Bank.
Maureen was the head clerk at South High School where she worked for many years. She previously worked as a secretary and cafeteria worker for the Worcester Public Schools.
CALLING HOURS will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on TUESDAY, MAY 21, at KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln Street. A FUNERAL MASS will be held at 10 A.M. on WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 at ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE CHURCH, 5 Spaulding Street, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.
The family suggests donations in memory of Maureen be made to Andy's Attic, Attn: Christine Foley, 170 Apricot St., Worcester, MA 01603 (www.andysattic.org) and/or the South High Food Bank, 170 Apricot St., Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2019