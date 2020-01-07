|
Maureen Mulhern
Worcester - On Jan. 5th 2020, Maureen Mulhern, 78 of Worcester Ma passed away after a battle with Cancer. She was born on August 18th 1941 to the late John Flynn and his wife Nellie (Keblinsky) Flynn. Maureen grew up in this area, but graduated from high school in Ft Lauderdale Florida, where her parents had retired to. She married the late John Mulhern Jr. in Worcester on June 15th 1963 and together they raised their sons. She is survived by John F Mulhern III, and his wife Katrina of Milford, and David Mulhern of Worcester. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Flynn) Lautenschlaeger, and her husband, Fred of Annapolis, Maryland as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 5 year old son, Brian and by her brother, John Flynn, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Maureen was passionate about theater, movies and shows and also a member of The Shrewsbury Players. Additionally, she operated Victorian Whites a boutique in Newton, and later a salon in Wellesley, where she was a professional aesthetician. She possessed a unique sense of humor and was a caring, nurturing friend to many. Maureen was a gifted and beautiful woman whose presence will be missed by many and all.
Services and inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020