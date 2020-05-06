|
Maureen E. (Sullivan) O'Connor, 84
WORCESTER - Maureen E. (Sullivan) O'Connor, 84, of Worcester and Falmouth, died on Monday, May 4th at UMass Memorial Health Center with family at her side after a period of declining health and complications of COVID-19. Her husband, of almost 44 years, James R. O'Connor predeceased her in 2000. She leaves a loving family; a daughter, Susan Peloquin and husband, Charles of Worcester; three sons: James and his wife, Jennifer, of Worcester, Sean and wife, Yamila, of Shrewsbury and Michael and his wife, Chavala, of Worcester. Her grandchildren whom she adored; Chelsea of Portland, Maine, Casey of Paxton, Cameron of Worcester, Sean and Eamon of Shrewsbury and Kaffe of Worcester. She also leaves her two beloved sisters, Janet Hedlund and her husband, James of Westminster and Judith Noone and her husband James of Shrewsbury. She also leaves her aunts; Jacqueline Sullivan of Oxford and Marie Sullivan of Hyannis and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of John F. Sullivan and Rita (Cox) Sullivan and lived in the Worcester area her whole life, more recently living in West Boylston and then at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living in Worcester this past year. A graduate of St. Peter's Catholic High School, she worked at multiple businesses during her career. She began at Worcester Wire as an accounts receivable clerk and then worked in various Administrative capacities at Martin Wallpaper, Shawmut and Fleet Banks and as Office Manager in the Home Loan Dept. of Bank of America. Her excellent people skills and strong work ethic motivated her to work until she retired at age 72. Maureen was a great storyteller who kept the family's history alive. She was an accomplished seamstress, an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards with her friends at Angel Brook. She especially loved spending time with her family at her summer home in Falmouth, MA.
O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Please make memorial contributions in her memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020