Maureen A. Penny
Worcester - Maureen A. (Conley) Penny, 64, of Worcester died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a brave and tumultuous battle with cancer. She worked at the Neurology Unit at Saint Vincents Hospital for many years.
Maureen leaves behind her mother Theresa (Willett) Conley, to whom she was a faithful and loving daughter; her daughter Erin E. Conley, to whom she was a number one fan and advocate of; She was finally able to let go, trusting that they will continue to grow in love and trust in GOD. Maureen also leaves her older sisters, Kathleen and Giselle and their children; and her God-daughter Lisa and her children.
Her family takes comfort in knowing that Maureen is reunited with her beloved father, Frank J. Conley and her brother, Michael and that together they will be praying for them to find healing through a deeper love and trust of God's plan. It was with this knowledge that Maureen was finally able to let go and be at peace.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass honoring her life will be celebrated on her birthday, Saturday, September 7th. at 10:00 A.M. in St. Stephen Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019