Maureen A. Penny
Worcester - Maureen A. (Conley) Penny, 64, of Worcester, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a long and tumultuous battle with cancer. She was pre-deceased by her father, Frank and her brother, Michael.
She leaves behind her mother, Theresa and her beloved daughter, Erin. She leaves her sisters, Kathy and Giselle (Janet) and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her loving former husband, John "Jay" Penny.
Maureen worked as a RN in the Neurology Unit at Saint Vincent's Hospital for many years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass honoring her life will be celebrated on her birthday, Saturday, September 7th. at 10:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019