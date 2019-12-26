|
Maureen B. Prokos, 92
Southbridge - Maureen B. (Baybutt) Prokos, 92, a longtime Southbridge resident, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alexander S. Prokos; her five children, John A. Prokos and wife Kim (Tracy) Prokos of Winchester, Maryann Prokos and husband Lance Fromme of Andover, Dr. Elizabeth P. Berry and husband Robert Berry of Southbridge, Jane P. Gallagher and husband John M. Gallagher of Orange, CT and Jeffrey S. Prokos of Danielson, CT; her seven grandsons, Alexander Berry and wife Kate of Charlton, Ryan Berry of Southbridge, John Prokos, Jr. and wife Mika of London, England, Matthew Prokos of Boston, Patrick Gallagher and Sean Gallagher of Orange, CT, and Joseph Fromme and wife Alison of Ithaca, NY; her three Great-Grandchildren, Maria Berry of Charlton, Nathan Fromme and Ian Fromme of Ithaca NY; and her sister, Bernadette Noga of Southbridge. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Herbert Baybutt, Jr. and John Baybutt, and her sister Margaret B. Pinsonneault.
Maureen was born in Suffern, NY, daughter of Herbert J. Baybutt, Sr. and Margaret (Barry) Baybutt. They moved to Southbridge when she was 4 years old. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and graduated from the Fenner Business School in Boston.
Maureen worked as a secretary at Cole Trade High School in Southbridge where she met her husband. Later she worked as a substitute teacher for many years in the local elementary schools and taught CCD at the former St. Mary's Church.
Maureen was the proud proprietor for 46 years of The Flea Mart on Hamilton Street where she formed numerous lifelong friendships. She managed hundreds of estate sales in the area, and her ads could always be recognized by the last line, "Please Park Carefully".
Very active in the community, she was a long-time member and past president of the Southbridge Women's Club. She held numerous offices in the QVAC (now the Ruth Wells Center for the Arts) including several terms as president. She was very active in the Garden Club, Historical Society and an executive member of the Downtown Partnership Association.
She was an avid gardener, taking great pride in perfecting flower gardens in both her yard and the yards of her children, with whom she loved spending all of her free time. Maureen was regarded as one of the most pleasant, professional and knowledgeable people in the antique business. Although, she would tell you that what she enjoyed most about the antique business was all of the people she grew to know along the way.
A funeral Mass for Maureen will be held on Monday, Dec. 30th, at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton Street., Southbridge. Burial to follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or to the Ruth Wells Center for the Arts, 111 Main Street, Southbridge, MA 01550.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019