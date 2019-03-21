|
Maureen P. (McGuire) Shaughnessy, 74
Holden/Sterling - Maureen Patricia (McGuire) Shaughnessy, 74, left this world to reunite with her high school sweetheart and husband of 43 years, Tommy, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Quincy and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late James and Eleanor (Nolan) McGuire.
Maureen will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Colleen M. Shaughnessy and her fiance, Crawford Mathis of Holden and Erin P. Shaughnessy-Zeena and her husband, Rick Zeena of Princeton; her sister, Carole Sawyer of Georgia; her brother, Michael McGuire and his wife, Deborah of Georgia; five grandchildren, Cassandra Taylor and her husband, Thomas, Allison, Jillian, Sydney and Zoe Zeena; her precious great granddaughter, Sophia Taylor; her cousin, Richard Cook of Belmont; as well as several nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Kenlyn Sawyer of Georgia. She was predeceased by her brothers, Tommy and Jimmy.
Maureen spent many years teaching special education in the Wachusett School District. Her passion in life was helping her students and their families, many of whom remained life-long friends. Whether it was in front of a class or tutoring students who were unable to attend school or just needed a little extra help and encouragement, Maureen's spirit shined. She was lucky enough to have three very special friends, Eileen Desautels, Carol Jewers and Patti Olson. Maureen and Patti had many wonderful times together during their teaching years and beyond. Her friends were a great source of strength for Maureen. Above all she cherished her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25th at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Burial will be private at Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wachusett Regional School District, High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Donna Bradway, 1401 Main St, Holden, MA 01520. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019