Maureen L. Stacy, 81
MILLBURY - Maureen Lillian (Murphy) Stacy, 81, was called home by the Lord on March 1st surrounded by her loving family, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, the love of her life, best friend and devoted care taker, Ronald Stacy Sr.; her daughter, Maureen Graves and her husband, Robert of Sutton: her son, Ronald Stacy Jr. and his wife, Karyn of Sutton; her niece, Katy Kraemer, who was like a second daughter to her: five grandchildren, Jessica Graves of Denver Colorado, Adam and Sean Graves of Sutton and Ryan and Tyler Stacy of Sutton; many nieces and nephews and her loving sister-in-law, Kathy Stacy. Maureen was pre-deceased by her father, police captain Joseph P. Murphy and her mother, Lillian Rita (Kelly) Murphy, her brothers, Joseph and Barney Murphy and sisters, Ellen Courville, Carol Ford, and Joyce Murphy.
She worked at New England Telephone Company for 20 years and Memorial Hospital for 32 years. She had a great sense of humor and loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Bermuda was one of her favorite places which she had the good fortune to revisit one last time this past September. She had a deep affection for the beautiful woods of Rangeley Maine. Maureen was very patriotic and adored her country and the American Flag.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Hawthorne, for her compassion and devotion in addition to the staff at UMass Memorial South 6\West 2 who cared for Maureen like family.
At Maureen's request, there will be no calling hours. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday March 6th at 2:30 p.m. in St Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will be in Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Care Hospice, Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608. Please visit Maureen's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019