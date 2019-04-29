|
Maureen C. Wilkins, 85
Oakham - Maureen Carol (Murphy) Wilkins, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Francis X. and Gladys I. (Hedlund) Murphy Cheshire.
Her loving husband and best friend of 43 years, Ronald W. Wilkins, passed away on December 29, 2018. She leaves her brother, Robert F. Murphy of Oregon; her sister, Dawn L. Arbogast of San Diego, CA; her niece, Heather G. Warren and her husband, Bradley of Barre and their children, Amy H. Matson and her husband, Justin of North Grafton and Jesse B. Warren of Barre; her cousin, Carol A. Matukaitis and her husband, Robert of Sutton and their children, Lauren E. Matukaitis and Evan L. Matukaitis, both of Sutton; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her loving and cherished daughter, Debra J. Ramsey in 1997, her sister, Sandra M. Cheshire and her close cousin, Gloria T. Socia.
Maureen worked at Norton Company for twenty-seven years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Oakham Congregational Church and a former member of the Cradle Rock Chapter No. 125, Order of the Eastern Star in Barre. She enjoyed ceramics, snowmobiling and going out for fried scallops. Maureen especially loved camping, traveling and exploring the United States with her husband, Ronnie, in their RV.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of The Hermitage Healthcare and Beacon Hospice. Their kindness and compassion touched Maureen's life in those final days with a tenderness the family will never forget.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Maureen's life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at the Oakham Congregational Church, 4 Coldbrook Road, Oakham, MA 01068. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Oakham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oakham Congregational Church. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019