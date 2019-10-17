Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
Maurice Hetu Obituary
Maurice J. "Moe, Morris" Hetu, 79

GRAFTON - Maurice J. "Moe, Morris" Hetu, 79, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Grossmont Gardens Nursing Center in La Mesa, CA.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. He was predeceased by 4 siblings, Lucille MacDonald, Leo Hetu, Roland Hetu, and Marcel Hetu.

Born in Grafton on May 16, 1940 he was the son of Emile and Alice (Parenteau) Hetu and grew up in Grafton before moving to San Diego, California in 1966. After graduating from Grafton High School Moe proudly served in the U.S Navy for almost 5 years during the Vietnam War era. Maurice worked for 20+years as a Bail bondsman for King Stahlman Bail bonds in the San Diego area. He and his brother Marcel also owned a few bars, in the La Mesa area; The Driftwood Lounge was the most recent. Moe was a vibrant and social man, who enjoyed frequent trips to the casino, playing cards and was an avid golfer.

His funeral service will be held on Mon. Oct. 21, 2019 at 11 AM in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville, MA. Burial will follow into Fairview Cemetery in S. Grafton. A Calling hour will be held prior to the service from 10- 11 AM. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
