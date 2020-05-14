|
Maxine E. (Schofield) Anderson, 96
Holden - Maxine E. (Schofield) Anderson, 96, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center.
Maxine was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Raymond A. and Hilda (Hatt) Schofield and had lived most of her life in Holden. She was a nurse's aid for many years at Holden Hospital before retiring.
Her loving husband, Bertel E. Anderson, passed away in 2005. She is survived by her son, Ken Anderson and his wife, Nancy of Mesa, AZ; her grandchildren, Todd Migdelany and his wife, Karen of Rangeley, ME, Eric Migdelany and his companion, Lindsay Heywood of Buzzards Bay and Kyle Anderson of Mesa, AZ. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Migdelany in 1993.
At Maxine's request, funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020