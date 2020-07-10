1/1
Maxine Fjellman
Maxine B. Fjellman, 89

MILLBURY - Maxine (Bengtson) Fjellman, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, after a long illness.

She is survived by three children, Sandy Smith and her husband, Paul of Florida, Sally Glavin and her husband, Ed of New Hampshire and Carl Fjellman and his wife, Debra of Millbury; seven grandchildren, Stacia, Seth and Silas Fjellman, Ashley and Nick Fjellman, and Edward Jr. and Jennifer Glavin and six great-grandchildren. Maxine was born in Worcester and is predeceased by her husband, Ernest J. Fjellman, her daughter, Susan Harrington, her son, Craig Fjellman, her grandchild, Michele Smith and her parents, Frank and Maxine (Yale) Bengtson.

Maxine was a banquet manager for many years at the Yankee Drummer in Auburn and then at the Driftwood in Westborough. When she retired, she spent many years painting in wool rug hooking with her group who called themselves the "Happy Hookers". She spent many hours in her vegetable and flower gardens often having tomato competitions with her brother, Sonny (Frank Bengtson). She would even buy huge tomatoes from a farm stand and tie them on her plants to trick him. She was very artistic, loved to cook and do her crossword puzzles.

Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Please visit her tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
