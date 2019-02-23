|
Maxine H. Granville
Burlington, N.C. - Maxine H. Granville
Maxine H. Granville, 94, of Burlington passed away at the Hospice Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:22 a.m. Born in 1924, she was the daughter of Lester Granville and Helen McLaughlin Granville, both deceased.
Mrs. Granville was a graduate from Leicester High School and Boston Conservatory of Music. She was an outstanding opera singer and sang with the Boston Symphony of Opera under the direction of Arthur Feidler.
She has one daughter, Maxine (St. Amand) Hatley who resides in Burlington; two grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hope Phillips Hall and Carol Kelliher; and several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Granville.
All services will be held in Burlington, NC.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019