Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Granville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Granville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine Granville Obituary
Maxine H. Granville

Burlington, N.C. - Maxine H. Granville

Maxine H. Granville, 94, of Burlington passed away at the Hospice Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:22 a.m. Born in 1924, she was the daughter of Lester Granville and Helen McLaughlin Granville, both deceased.

Mrs. Granville was a graduate from Leicester High School and Boston Conservatory of Music. She was an outstanding opera singer and sang with the Boston Symphony of Opera under the direction of Arthur Feidler.

She has one daughter, Maxine (St. Amand) Hatley who resides in Burlington; two grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hope Phillips Hall and Carol Kelliher; and several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Granville.

All services will be held in Burlington, NC.

Online condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

www.richandthompson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now