Maxine L. Mayotte, 78
WORCESTER - Maxine L. (Bennett) Mayotte, 78, entered into eternal rest, Monday, Sept, 9th in the arms of her daughter, Tammy.
Her husband, William J. Mayotte Sr. died in 1999. She leaves a son, William J. Mayotte Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Millbury; two daughters, Tammy M. O'Connell and her husband Thomas of Worcester and Dori Ann Auger and her husband Joseph of Millbury; a sister, Pamela Dominque of Millbury; two brothers, Robert Bennett and Douglas Porell; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was born in Sutton and is predeceased by her parents, Foster and Gertrude (Rivers) Bennett, her longtime companion, Ronald Prunier, her sisters, Jacqueline Rawinski and Bevelene Raciott.
Maxine worked for many years as a nurse's aide, as a home health provider, she was employed by the Massachusetts Medical Bureau and became a valued member of the Staples staff in Auburn. Maxine was well known in Millbury as being a vital member, past President and a member of the Board of Directors of the Millbury Lioness Club, where she received awards for leadership and charity. She was most proud to receive the honors of the Joseph J. Camarda and the Melvin Jones Awards. Maxine's most loving moments were spent with her family. She left our earth surrounded by visits from friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. With heavy hearts we say goodbye knowing that our "Lives are like rivers. Eventually they go where they must, not always where we want them too."
Family and friends will honor and remember Maxine's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday Sept. 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A prayer service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 8 pm in the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Saturday Sept. 14th at 10 a.m. in Central Cemetery in Millbury. Please visit Maxine's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019