May "Maisies" Parandes
1924 - 2019
Auburn - Parandes, May – Passed away peacefully on Thursday October 17, 2019 with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late William E. Parandes. Dear mother of William J. (Kathleen) and Ronald B. Parandes. Loving Grandmother of: Elyse and Bryan Parandes and Serena Lockhart. May was born in Royton, Lancashire, England and moved to Blackpool as a child. There she met Sgt. William E. Parandes during WW II and became a war bride emigrating to the United States in 1945 on the Brideship "Argentina." May and Bill raised their family in Randolph, MA and retired to Sandwich on Cape Cod. May was active in her church choirs and organizations throughout her life. Sweet May will be remembered for her British sense of humor and pictured with a cup of tea in her hand.
A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn MA on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a lunch gathering following service.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service. For more obituary information please go to www.worcesterfuneral.com/Obituaries. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Activities Department at CareOne at Millbury, 312 Millbury Avenue, Millbury, MA 01527.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019