Maybelle (Masterson) Stone



Auburn - Maybelle Masterson Stone passed away on October 29, 2020 after a full 97 years! She was predeceased by her husband Loring (Do) Stone in 2001. She was born in Auburn, MA, the youngest of seven children of which she was the last to leave this world. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1941 where she was active in tennis, track, basketball and many clubs, as well as her sorority. May continued that level of activity throughout her life, enjoying skiing, sailing, horseback riding, golf, tennis, racquetball, swimming, writing, as well as yoga, book clubs, classes at Worcester State and Assumption and travel in the US, Europe, the Caribbean and Cuba. May practiced reiki, volunteered at hospitals, literacy programs and taught and served as Commander at the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She and Do once manned the Boston Harbor lighthouse for a week.



At home she did knitting, quilting, jewelry making, painting, wine making, stenciling and baking for all the fundraisers.



After their marriage during WWII, she and Loring lived in the neighborhood that they built on family land. They were hosts for many parties there and, for years May organized the neighborhood Christmas Caroling with the kids. She lived there until the last day she could.



She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Auburn, spending many hours as a Sunday School teacher, a trustee, a worker and chair of the holiday fair and she helped to redecorate the sanctuary and to bring the Interfaith Hospitality and the Pumpkin Patch to the church. May reached out to connect with everyone she met.



She leaves three daughters, Paula Shugrus (Don), and Diane Moore (Paul) and Andrea Pichette (Skip/Art) of Westhampton, MA. Her children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren were loved unconditionally by May and will continue to be inspired by her love for all of their lives.



The family will gather for a Celebration of May's life as Covid allows.



In her honor, please do a good deed.





