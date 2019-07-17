|
Megan Degnan Feeney
WORCESTER - Megan Degnan Feeney, 76, of Fontana, Wisconsin, a lifelong educator, and formerly of Worcester and Homewood, Illinois, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was the beloved wife for nearly 50 years of Jim Feeney, and a devoted mother of Megan, Patrick and JB Feeney, and four foster children. She also leaves five grandchildren, Connor, Jack, Ellie, Catherine and Cara; a sister Mary Lenehan and her husband Tom; two brothers, Topper Degnan and his wife Deb, and Gerry Degnan and his wife Melody; nieces and nephews.
Megan was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Athy) Degnan. She was also predeceased by her brother Tony Degnan, his wife Joyce, her brother Stephen Degnan and a grandchild.
Megan graduated from Anna Maria College in Paxton and earned a master's degree in reading education from Boston College. She taught for many years in the Chicago Public Schools system and the schools of the Archdiocese of Chicago. She was a longtime parishioner and active volunteer at St. Benedict Church in Fontana.
Megan was a cherished family member and friend to all who knew her. Dedicated to her faith and proudly Irish, Megan's smile would light up a room. Her contagious laughter and good humor will live on in the hearts and memories of everyone lucky enough to have known her. "In the lilt of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing."
There will be a funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 137 Dewey St., Fontana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Benedict Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019