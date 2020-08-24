Megan McNeil

Megan L. McNeil, 27Grafton - Megan L. McNeil, 27, passed away August 21, 2020, her vibrant life ending far too soon. She was born October 8, 1992 in Worcester, daughter of Lorraine McClure-Barth and her husband James Barth, and Richard McNeil and his wife Erin Gustin. Megan leaves the shining light of her life, her daughter Ayla Ansah and her father Jamal, maternal grandparents Constance and David McClure, her brother Christian McClure, her step siblings Colleen and Shannon Milkman and Jessica and Jimmy Barth along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Megan's roots were in Grafton where she grew up. Following her graduation from Blackstone Valley Technical High School she earned her Associate's Degree from Mt. Wachusett Community College and began her career as a Registered Nurse. Nursing for Megan was in no way merely a job; it was her calling. She was a caregiver to everyone she loved and her career as a Nurse created a path for her to share that gift with the patients she cared for every day. Her passion and energy were a blessing to the dedicated nursing teams she worked alongside at St. Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center for the past several years. Away from work she valued family above all else, and she had a great love for the peace of the outdoors as she looked forward to camping trips and time at the beach. When the opportunities were there she loved to travel. Even as she passed Megan continued to be a caregiver as her participation as an organ donor brought the precious gift of life to recipients and their families. All are welcome to gather and remember Megan with her family and friends at calling hours on Saturday August 29th from 3pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. Funeral services and burial will be private, masks and social distancing guidelines will be honored. A Memorial Fund to benefit Megan's daughter Ayla is being established at St. Vincent Hospital Credit Union 123 Summer St. Suite 510 Worcester, MA 01610. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Megan's family is available at: