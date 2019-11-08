|
Br. Meinrad Smith, O.C.S.O
Spencer - Br. Meinrad Smith, O.C.S.O. of St. Joseph's Abbey, passed away peacefully in the abbey infirmary in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, November 6th.
Born Robert Louis Smith, in Dayton, Kentucky on April 20, 1933, he was the youngest of a family of eight children born to Raymond Jacob Smith and Anna Sophia Schmitt. After high school he attended Newport Business College and was later a member of the Third Order of Mt. Carmel while employed in clerical work.
On September 8, 1952 he entered Our Lady of Gethsemani Abbey in Kentucky, taking the name Meinrad. He pronounced his solemn vows in 1958.
In 1971, under the auspices of the abbey, Br. Meinrad took up residence in an experimental monastery at Chewning Plantation in Oxford, North Carolina, where he engaged in sheep's-wool weaving and clerical work for The Holy Rood Guild, the abbey's vestment enterprise. In 2000 he changed his stability to St. Joseph's Abbey and served the monastery principally in tailoring, as host at the retreat house and as Mass secretary. He had a marvelous gift for playing bluegrass music and in his spare time he enjoyed creating origami greeting cards.
Br. Meinrad was predeceased by his siblings, Raymond, Donald, Audrey, William, Elizabeth, Martha and Shirley. As well as his monastic brothers at the abbey, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. The monks wish to thank the lay staff at St. Joseph's Abbey Resident Healthcare Facility, the abbey's infirmary, and VNA Hospice for the dedicated care they gave Br. Meinrad in his final days. With gratitude for the gift of his presence among us, the brothers commend Br. Meinrad's soul to your prayers. There are no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Abbey on Monday, November 11th, at 2 P.M. Burial is in the abbey cemetery. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer, 508-885-3992, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019