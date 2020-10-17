1/1
Melanie Wolf
1977 - 2020
Melanie M. Wolf, 43

Millbury - Melanie M. Wolf, 43, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 12. She leaves two sons, Christopher J. Brothers, of Douglas and Alex R. Wakefield, of Southbridge; her mother Gail Johnson and her husband Eric, of Sutton and her father Philip Wolf, also of Sutton. In addition Melanie leaves two brothers, Jonathan J. Wolf and his wife, Ashlie, of Thompson, CT and Gary D. MacIntyre, Jr., of Putnam, CT; a sister, Christin F. Smith, of Thompson, CT; 3 nephews; Gaige, Mason and Brayton and a niece, Lilly.

Born in Worcester, June 17, 1977, Melanie grew up in Douglas where she graduated from Douglas High School. She had been working at Supercon, in Shrewsbury for the past year. Melanie learned the sheet metal mechanic trade while working for many years at the former Technetics Group, in Oxford, until it closed in 2018.

Melanie loved her family unconditionally, especially her two sons, enjoyed golf, gardening and cherished spending time with her friends and family. She will be remembered most for her absolute love of nature and appreciation of the earth.

Calling Hours, from 5-7PM, will be Tuesday, October 20 in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Please omit flowers. To honor Melanie's love for her sons and nature, please consider either planting a tree in her memory, or a donation to the fund the family has established to support Christopher and Alex. Donation information and an online guestbook may be viewed at

www.carrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
