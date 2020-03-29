|
Melinda K. Weagle, 99
SHREWSBURY - Melinda Weagle was the heart and soul of her family. At almost 100 years old, she still made sure they all had a place to come home to, her home of 60 years. Her friends called her Millie and they knew her as full of fun. Just ask her late husband Ervin's sister, Melda, who shared decades of laughs and memories with Millie. Growing up on Prince Edward Island, Melinda loved playing ice hockey (go New Annan!) and softball and going clamming on the red sand shores. She was the daughter of Ernest and Harriet Rayner and a devoted sister to her 4 brothers and 7 sisters. After moving to the states with the love her life, Ervin, Melinda never stopped keeping busy, working as a cashier at Spag's for nearly 16 years, going out with "the girls," golfing, bowling, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Her greatest joy, though, was in taking care of her family, which extended far past her immediate family to special people she considered her own. She hosted holidays and celebrations, cooking "spaghetti in the big pot" for everyone. Melinda gave life to 2 daughters, Karen and Judy, and a son, Owen, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. They consider themselves the lucky ones.
Melinda is in heaven now riding horseback on the shores of P.E.I. or playing cards at a huge table of brothers, sisters, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to protect the land Melinda loved so much, Environmental Coalition of PEI: https://ecopei.ca
Services will be held privately. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, is handling the arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020