Melinda Weiss-Boronski
A memorial celebration of life was held on September 1 for Melinda Weiss-Boronski, age 62, who passed away on August 23. Born in Newark, NJ, she graduated from Livingston (NJ) High School, SUNY Purchase, and Boston College. In her career as an LICSW she helped hundreds of her clients deal with their addictions and traumas.
She leaves her husband Chet, daughter Hannah, and step-daughter Emily to grieve and carry on in her positive and loving spirit. Her brothers Howard and Al, their families, and the extended family remained close and will miss her. Friends and acquaintances from near and far gathered to honor her and say their goodbyes. All carry with them her accepting, supportive, and upbeat ways. Melinda only regretted not being able to give her clients reassurance in a final session.
Anyone wishing to further her memory is encouraged to do so by donating to Lightthenight.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019