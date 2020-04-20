Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Melissa Williams Obituary
Melissa A. Williams, 41

Paxton - Melissa A. Williams, 41, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She leaves her father Lael A. Williams of Worcester; a brother Jason A. Williams of Wakefield; and a sister Katherine G. (Williams) DeCastro of Worcester. She was predeceased by her mother Susan G. (Wenho) Williams and her fiance Christopher Hinton.

Missie was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School. She worked as a manager in the food service industry for many years. She was an avid reader and animal lover who enjoyed walks in nature with her family dog, Chloe. Melissa was outspoken and a fierce defender of all whom she called friend. She will be missed dearly by many.

Services will be scheduled at a later date, when we can all be together to celebrate Missie's life. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
