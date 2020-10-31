1/1
Melvin Boudrot
1932 - 2020
Melvin J. Boudrot, 87

ENGLEWOOD, NJ/HARVARD, MA - Melvin Jude Boudrot, 87, of Englewood, NJ, passed away on October 29, 2020.

Survived by his loving wife Jane Boudrot, his dear sons Mark (wife Susan) and Jon (wife Florette), cherished granddaughters Samantha, Alix, and Clara and great grandchildren Everett and Josie, a very close and loving family who will miss him so much.

Born on December 13, 1932 in Boston, MA he went on to attend High School at St. Joseph's College in Quebec, Canada and Newton High School in Newton, MA. He then went on to enlist in the US Army (1950), where Mel received his high school diploma, completed Basic Training at Fort Dix Cryptology School and was a member of the Army Security Agency before he was Honorably Discharged (1953).

In 1955 he married his love Roberta Jane Turini at St. Theresa's in Harvard, MA.

Mel was a professional Portrait Photographer early in his career and then an Actor, mainly voice overs although he did on camera work - most notable role Father Tierney in "All My Children" in late 1970s and early 80s. He was also President of the New York chapter of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) from 1995-1999 and remained a member of the board ever since. In the Mid 1970's he was a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #26 in Englewood. Mel was an avid skier and sailor - From his first small sailboat, Danke Schoen to a beautiful 47' Swan named Cygnus, Mel was a true Captain. He and Jane sailed and raced along the east coast with the Corinthians in the Long Island Sound, Maine, and Bermuda. Once Mel and Jane retired, they sailed the boat down to the Caribbean and spent many amazing years island hopping, being joined by family and friends. He enjoyed the hobby of meticulous woodworking and was great at sewing.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa, the Little Flower Church, Harvard, MA, followed by burial in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard, MA, under the direction of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center - Neurology, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805, or online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
