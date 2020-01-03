Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI
661 SALISBURY STREET
WORCESTER, MA
View Map
Melvin W. Budish, 103

Worcester - Melvin Wolf Budish, 103, of Worcester, passed away peacefully with family by his side at The Jewish Healthcare Center, on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1916 in Dorchester to the late Louis and Bertha (Fisher) Budish and was predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Lena (Abramovitz) Budish, who died in 2007.

He is survived by his five children Steven Budish and his wife Lisa, Arthur Budish and his partner Elizabeth Nguyen, Irma Newmark and her husband Richard all of Worcester, MA, Frances Applebaum of New Jersey, Susan Shipe and her husband Alston of North Carolina, 10 Grandchildren, and 20 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his youngest brother, Arnold Budish of Lawrence, MA, and predeceased by his other five siblings, Martin Budish, Lillian Shapiro, Nehama Shirley, Robert Budish, and Florence Mauro.

Mel graduated from Commerce High School in 1931. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Devens, MA, Camp Crowder, MO, and as a corpsman in a California VA Hospital Dental Clinic. After the war, he started a factory to manufacture and sell denture teeth. In 1951, he developed a unique patent for denture teeth. He created Worcester Dental Associates which is now 70 years old. He worked there until he retired from going to his office every day at the age of 97.

He was a member of the former Temple Emanuel, The Jewish War Vets, Worcester Housing Authority, Massachusetts Sanitation Commissioner, Trustee for Becker College, Worcester Airport Commissioner and a close friend and supporter of the Trappist Monastery in Spencer, MA. During his younger years he loved to play softball, handball, and flying his single engine Cessna plane. He continued his love of poker games with friends and at Foxwood Casino till the age of 100.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 12:00 NOON ON MONDAY, JANUARY 6, 2020 IN TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will follow in Holy Society Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leicester.

Memorial Observance and reception will be announced at the time of the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to The Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
