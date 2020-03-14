|
Melvin Levey, 88
WORCESTER - Melvin Levey, age 88, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina, OH, with his beloved family at his side.
Born in Worcester, Mel, son of Hyman and Luba (Levitsky) Levey, lived in Worcester for 67 years before moving to Lake Worth, FL after his retirement.
Mel leaves his wife of 64 years, Phyllis (Freilich) Levey; his daughter, Sharon and her husband, Dr. Kevin Silver of Akron, OH; his son, Alan Levey of Boca Raton; and granddaughters, Taralyn Deraleau and Rachel Silver.
Mel proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned home from service, he joined his brother and father as owner of Kelley Square Tire Company, which he operated for 41 years until his retirement. After moving to Florida, Mel became an active volunteer with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, eventually earning the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of the Level Lodge of Masons in Shrewsbury for 64 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, at B'Nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. The Memorial Observance will be private due to health and safety precautions of COVID-19.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
