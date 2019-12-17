|
Melvin M. Palley, 92
Worcester - Melvin M. Palley, age 92, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.
He leaves his wife of 69 years, Sylvia (Shankman) Palley; his three daughters, Lisa Palley wife of René Engel of Los Angeles, Donna Palley, wife of Steven Scudder of Concord, NH, and Carolyn, wife of David Mathers of Berlin, MD; his five grandchildren, Jacob Scudder and his wife, Emily and Audrey, Alden, Rachel and Emma Scudder and two great grandchildren, Chloe and Thomas Mathers. He was predeceased by his brothers Carlton and Henry Palley, and by his sister Esther Palley.
He was a manager and co-owner of D & M Shoe Company, the family shoe business in Hudson, MA for 36 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Congregation Beth Israel, B'Nai B'rith and for many years served as an advisor for AZA #52.
Following World War II he served in the Navy for two years.
He graduated from Commerce High School and Clark University.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT NOON ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE. Burial will be in B'Nai B'rith Cemetery. Memorial Observance will be held through Thursday evening, December 19, 1pm to 4pm on Friday, December 20 and 1pm to 4pm on Sunday December 22 at the Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence, 631 Salisbury Street.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, 01609, The Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, 01609 or to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019