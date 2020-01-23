|
Melvin I. Porter, 81
Worcester - Melvin I. Porter, age 81, died at Holy Trinity Nursing Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Mel leaves his wife of 58 years, Doree Porter, his son, Evan Porter and his wife Lisa of Newton, his two grandchildren, Ben and Anna Porter, his sister, Judith Fow, and his best buddy, Russell Mattson. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew (Mr. Sparkle) Porter and also leaves Andrew's girlfriend, Diane LaPlante.
Mel was a Pharmacist and owned the Elm Drug and properties for many years and later worked part-time at Beacon Pharmacy. A member of Level Lodge, he was an active Mason and also a Shriner for over 50 years, receiving a medal for his years of dedication.
He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Cape May and Rockland, Maine.
Doree and Mel loved to travel; over the years they visited more than 33 countries spanning 5 continents.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Memorial Observances will be private with a Celebration of Life in the Spring.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a .
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020