Meridee E. Haynes, 82
Millbury - Meridee E. (Johnston) Haynes, 82, passed away on Friday, May 3rd in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
Her husband, William S. Haynes, Jr. died in 2014. She leaves a son, Brian Haynes of Millbury; four grandchildren, Rebecca and Kevin Haynes of Millbury, Paul Haynes of Webster and Christina Pressy of Arkansas; four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a very special grand dog, Penny. She is predeceased by her parents, Otho and Martina Johnston; two sons, William S. Haynes, III and her infant son, Kevin Michael, her sister, Barbara Johnston and her brother, Donald Johnston
Meridee was the office manager of Bill Haynes Garage in Millbury for many years. She loved spending time at the family camp, her German Shepherds and also baking for her grandchildren.
Meridee's graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at Central Cemetery, West Street in Millbury. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester MA 01606. Please visit Meridee's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2019