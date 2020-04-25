|
Merideth Riddle (38)
Brookfield - On Saturday, April 18th, 2020, Merideth Riddle passed away unexpectedly after being stricken at home. Merideth was born in Worcester on July 9th, 1981 and grew up in Brookfield. She graduated class of 1999 from Tantasqua Regional High School and went on to earn a Professional Certificate in Cosmetology from Springfield Technical Community College in 2000. She worked at several salons in the Sturbridge area during her career as a hair stylist. She married her late husband Kevin Riddle in 2005. They had one daughter, Piper, who was born in 2008.
Merideth was a creative person who enjoyed all things Halloween, no matter the time of year, and was talented at makeup effects and costume design. She adored animals, especially her dogs Ava and Una. Above all else, she was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with Piper. She loved to watch Piper compete at horse shows and was an enthusiastic, proud "dance mom" at Kara Anderson Dance Studio.
Merideth was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin. She is survived by her daughter Piper, her brother David Thompson, her mother Patricia Wadden-Thompson, her father Craig Thompson, her grandmother Lala Wadden, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. She also leaves behind her loving friend Michael Cordella. A celebration of life for Merideth will be scheduled after social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GoFundMe campaign for Piper's future (https://gf.me/u/xxycaw) or Second Chance Animal Shelter.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020