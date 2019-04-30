|
|
Merrill J. Cutler
Frazeysburg - Merrill J. Cutler, 94, of Frazeysburg, OH (formerly of Leicester, MA) died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, OH.
Born May 30, 1924 in Bennington, Vermont he was a son of the late Merrill M. and Mary Hannah (Middleton) Cutler. Merrill proudly served our county in the U. S. Army during World War II and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a retired self-employed carpenter and was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the .
He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Rose (Delaney) Cuter who died in 1989.
Merrill leaves his daughter, Nadeen Biehler and her husband, Robert of Paradise, CA, son Stanley Cutler and his wife, Simone of Saco, ME; grandchildren Holly LeBlanc and her husband Matthew, Michael Cutler and his wife Patricia; and 5 great-grandchildren, Alexxis, Michael, and Nathan Cutler, and Logan and Piper LeBlanc. He is also survived by his companion and friend of 30 years, Waynolae Norris of Frazeysburg; one sister, Pauline Jacobs of Bennington, VT; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Betty Gallant.
A memorial service will be held Friday May 3rd at 11:00 am at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019