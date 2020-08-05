Mesack Harry Sagerian, 93Northborough - Mesack Harry (Mickey) Sagerian of Northborough passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years Agnes (Arslanian), his children Diane, Jean (Sturbridge, MA), Robert and his wife Jennifer (North Grafton, MA) and his loved and adored grandchildren Andrew and Benjamin (North Grafton, MA). He is also survived by his brother Ara and sister Miriam Simone (San Diego, CA) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Aaron Sagerian, his step mother Bertha (Tashjian), his brothers Sam and Bruce, sister Nouritza Damian.Mesack was born in New Britain, CT to Aaron and Margaret (Bilezarian) and the family moved to Worcester when he was 7 years old. His mother passed away soon after. He graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. He was a Radioman First Class in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He served on the USS Palmyra, USS Atlanta and USS Los Angeles in World War II and the US Mt Olympus in the Korean War. He attended classes at Clark University as well.He was a Senior Service Engineer for Ford Aerospace and retired in 1992 from Loral corporation (Lockheed Martin). He worked on the Strategic Defense Initiative (Star Wars project). He was a former member of the Armenian American Civics Club and its Hye Hackers golf club. His favorite pastimes were golf, fixing things around the house and for other family members and spending time with his grandsons and family. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior in Worcester and the Northborough Senior Center.Funeral Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Callahan Fay Caswell, Worcester. The family thanks the team at Brookhaven Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Mesack.Memorial donations can be made to the Armenian Church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to Friends of the Northborough Senior Center, 119 Bearfoot Road, Northborough, MA 01532.