Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Michael Ago


1970 - 2020
Michael Ago Obituary
Michael D. Ago, 50

Worcester - Michael D. Ago, 50, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Mary (Zelny) Ago; two brothers, Jerry Ago of Hampden, and David "Pudge" Ago of Worcester; his niece & goddaughter Olivia Ago, nephew Cayden Ago, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his father Leon Ago.

Michael was born and raised in Worcester and completed studies in the Sheet Metal program at Worcester Vocational Technical High School. Mike worked for many years in the construction field and was currently employed as an equipment operator for LEI Corporation in Boylston. Mike shared a life passion for fishing with his father and brothers, who together enjoyed countless trips to Cape Cod, Comet Pond, and the Wachusett Reservoir. He too was an ardent fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins. Mike was the quintessential big brother that anyone would hope for. He was a gentleman, polite, kind, affectionate, and protective of those he loved most. He will be forever missed and remembered lovingly as a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 27, 2020
