|
|
Fr. Michael P. Bafaro, 92
Worcester - Fr. Michael P. Bafaro, 92, of Worcester, retired Priest of the Worcester Diocese, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital.
Calling Hours for Fr. Michael, will be on Wednesday, December 4, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester, followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. in the church. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the church.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.
There will be a complete obituary to follow.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019