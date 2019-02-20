|
|
Michael P. Barnicle
Worcester - Michael P. Barnicle, 64, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly. Raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Phillip and Anne (Cusack) Barnicle. He graduated from Framingham High School, class of 1972.
Mr. Barnicle had been employed for the past five years as a sales associate at the Home Depot in Worcester. Prior to that had worked for twenty five years as a warehouse manager at Brockway-Smith Company in Andover.
An avid outdoorsman, Michael enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking. As a young man, he was active in a bowling league. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving him are two daughters, Meghan Walker and her husband, Justin of Beverly and Lindsey Gren and her husband, Jordan of Crestview, FL, two grandchildren, Makenzie and Isaak Gren, three sisters, Gail Edgett and her husband, Ronald of Ashland, Jean Barnicle of Framingham and Kathy Hayden and her husband, Gary of Lake Placid, NY, and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923, or to The Nature Conservancy. Information, directions, condolences at
www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019