Michael J. Beaucage, 57
Sturbridge - Michael Jay Beaucage, 57, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 in Boston Medical Center surrounded by family and love.
Michael was born to Leo Beaucage and Shirley (Joubert) Beaucage June 28, 1962 in Millbury, Massachusetts. Michael attended Millbury High School.
Michael began plastering early in his twenties. Shortly after, he opened his own plastering company MJB Plastering, Inc. which he operated for over 30 years. Michael enjoyed deep sea fishing and dancing to his own beat. Michael was a giver. Michael actively participated in many fundraising opportunities including The Womanless Beauty Pageant for MS, The UMASS Cancer Walk, The Molly Bish Foundation, and so many more.
Michael is survived by the love of his life, Sherry Boulette; his children Candace Beaucage and her fiancé Francis Gonzalez, Brett Beaucage and his fiancé Xabrina Theriault, Brooke Beaucage and her fiancé Ryan Zahr, and Brynlee Beaucage; his grandsons Mateo Gonzalez and George Beaucage; his mother-in-law Joan Boulette; his brothers and sisters Sheila Capistron, Randy and Brenda Beaucage, Donny and Jean Beaucage, Susan and John Wilczynski, Barbara and Eric Norman, Rodney Beaucage; his sisters-in-law Bonnie Harrington, Laurie and Mary Boulette; his 31 nieces and nephews; and 22 great nieces and great nephews and many other family and friends. (He loved and enjoyed each and every one of you SKIDS!)
Michael is preceded in death by both parents Leo and Shirley (Joubert) Beaucage; a brother Leo Beaucage; brother-in-law Peter Capistron; father-in-law George Boulette; and nephew Joseph Capistron.
Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 15th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Sturbridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit Michael's tribute & guestbook at
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020