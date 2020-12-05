Mikael Bedrosian, 91Mendon - Mikael Bedrosian, 91, of Mendon and formerly of Milford passed away on Monday, November 23rd at his home. He was born in Milford in 1929 the son of the late Taneal and Nevart Bedrosian who came to America as refugees from Armenia during World War I due to the Turkish invasion.Mikael grew up in Milford and began working at the young age of 10 delivering milk to help his family financially. Other jobs he had as a young man were delivering newspapers, stocking shelves at the Stop & Shop and working at the former Draper corporation sweeping the floors inside the mold shop. After high school Mikael attended Wentworth University and he commuted daily into Boston with friends who were also attending school in the city. Mikael worked at Wyman Gordon in Grafton for over 25 years where he made lifelong friends. In his 30's he began his home building career and he successfully built over a thousand homes in Milford and surrounding towns. Mikael taught his son the home building trade and the business is now continuing on to a third generation.Mikael practiced a healthy vegetarian lifestyle and started jogging back in the 1970's, he continued daily walks up until a couple months ago.Mikael's hobbies were reading, watching and betting sports and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved taking his family out to dinner and going on vacations with them. There were many annual trips with the kids and grandchildren to Las Vegas, eating at the outrageous buffets and riding the roller coasters on the strip. Mikael was a generous man and donated to his favorite charities and organizations. In 2016, Mikael donated to the newly renovated children's room at Mendon library in honor and memory of his parents. Mikael was an avid animal lover and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.Mikael is survived by his son Taniel Bedrosian and his wife Dori E. Bedrosian of Mendon, a daughter Carol Ferrebee and her husband William E. Ferrebee of Lunenburg, and 4 grandchildren Katrina A. Ferrebee, Troy E. Ferrebee, Alexander R. Bedrosian and Michael R. Bedrosian. He is predeceased by his wife Joan C. Bedrosian, 4 brothers and a sister; Magar Bedrosian, Samuel Bedrosian, Dr. Karakian Bedrosian, Dr. Peter Bedrosian and sister Serphony Kalunian.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church Community Meal Program, 17 Congress St., Milford, MA 01757. This program benefits people facing food insecurity issues by providing meals from local food establishments. It also benefits the local food establishments in this time of covid when patronizing is at a low point. Please write "community meals" on the memo section of the check so the funds go directly to this cause.Funeral services will be private and arranged by Burma-Sargent Funeral Home, Milford. Live streaming of the service will be available.